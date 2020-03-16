Oh No! Fanaa's Reem Sheikh, aka Pakhi in a fix due to this reason, Check out

Agastya also gets overwhelmed. They share a very romantic and passionate hug, full of love, after a long time.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 20:15
Reem Sheikh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video we see that Reem Shaikh who plays the role of Pakhi has shared a video, wherein she is acting as if she is not well. However, it's a confusing to know if it's pakhi, who is unwell or Reem Shaikh? Let us know in the comments below, what you think about the same. 

Check out the video   

Agastya makes a promise to Pakhi, to protect her from all the evil around.

Meera yet doesn’t know about him gaining his memories.

Let’s see how Agastya will trap her and take his revenge.

