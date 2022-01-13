OH No! Gauahar Khan gets angry on Paparazzi for this reason

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan recently stepped out of her house to go shopping in the city. That's when she was spotted by the shutterbugs who started clicking her pictures. She kept requesting the paparazzi not to crowd around the shop and allow her to move out and go.

The star managed to move till ahead of the shop. But in this process some shutterbugs pushed a mannequin which was kept outside the shop. Their acts made Gauahar so angry that she asked them to behave properly and to pick the mannequin.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, we can see that some shutterbugs were asking Gauahar to give her views on who will win this Bigg Boss Season 15. The star avoided all the questions which were thrown to her and left the place in her car.

Her act was lauded by her fans on the social media platform. A user wrote, She's right to get angry, what is this madness, stop crowding people like this...give them their space man...idiots. While the other said, This is complete harassment...Media should stop all this..Inspite of @gauaharkhan telling and requesting, media keeps continuing doing it. Such a disappointing . One another user wrote, They also have some personal life please let them stay safe.

What do you have to say about Gauahar’s act? Do let us know in the comments.

