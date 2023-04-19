OH NO! Gaurav Khanna denies his participation in Nach Baliye Season 10

Gaurav is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and now, during an interview, he confirmed that he isn’t doing the show and that he hasn’t received any offer.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 18:24
Nach Baliye Season 10

MUMBAI :Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and he currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him as a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

For the past few weeks, the track focuses on Anuj and Anupama, as they are getting separated.
The actor recently hit a milestone, as he touched 1 million followers on Instagram. It has taken him quite a long time to reach there, but the way the actor has been trending on social media, this was bound to happen.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

Gaurav is quite active on his social media account and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.
Now there was news doing the rounds that Gaurav has been offered the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 10 though there was no confirmation on the same.

While interacting with the media Gaurav confirmed and said that there is no truth to this news and that he hasn’t got any such offer and that he would love to do a reality show, but he hasn’t got an offer and the news isn’t true.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Gaurav on the show, but as if now nothing such is happening.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart

 
 

 

 

 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Truth Is Out- Abir Is Abhimanyu's Son, How Will Akshara & Abhinav Tackle The Situation?
MUMBAI :  The longest-running show on Indian television is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi and we...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Angad blames Sahiba for his mother’ health scare!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
"I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character to enact a drunk emotional scene.", shares Shares Vijayendra Kumeria Who Essays The Character Of Angad In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI :StarPlus' 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one or the...
Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! OTT actress Poulomi Das has special message for her bae Alpaone as they celebrate anniversary
MUMBAI :Actress Poulomi Das has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Vipul Roy and Melis Atici to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Truth Is Out- Abir Is Abhimanyu's Son, How Will Akshara & Abhinav Tackle The Situation?
Teri Meri Doriyaann
"I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character to enact a drunk emotional scene.", shares Shares Vijayendra Kumeria Who Essays The Character Of Angad In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know!
Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know!
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Vipul Roy and Melis Atici to participate in the show ?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Vipul Roy and Melis Atici to participate in the show ?
leaves him embarrassed
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull : Shocking! Archana Gautam crushes on Punit, leaves him embarrassed
Rakhi Sawant
What! Rakhi Sawant reveals about investing in an IPL team