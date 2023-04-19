OH NO! Gaurav Khanna denies his participation in Nach Baliye Season 10

MUMBAI :Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and he currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him as a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

For the past few weeks, the track focuses on Anuj and Anupama, as they are getting separated.

The actor recently hit a milestone, as he touched 1 million followers on Instagram. It has taken him quite a long time to reach there, but the way the actor has been trending on social media, this was bound to happen.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

Gaurav is quite active on his social media account and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Now there was news doing the rounds that Gaurav has been offered the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 10 though there was no confirmation on the same.

While interacting with the media Gaurav confirmed and said that there is no truth to this news and that he hasn’t got any such offer and that he would love to do a reality show, but he hasn’t got an offer and the news isn’t true.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Gaurav on the show, but as if now nothing such is happening.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart



