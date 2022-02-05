OH NO! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani Chavan met with an accident!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Kishori Shahane is a popular actress who has popularly worked in several in the Marathi Hindi -language film industry. Currently, she is playing the role of Bhavani Chavan in the tv show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Kishori took it to Instagram that while traveling with her family members they met with an accident on the way, luckily none of them were injured but their car was in terrible condition. In the caption, she writes ''Our car met with an accident. Car destroyed, lives saved. God Bless. Jako Rakhe Saiya Maar Sake Koi ( The one protected by God cannot be harmed by anyone ). Moreover, she has also tagged Varun Vij, Hash Megh, bobby Vij, and Deepak Balrajvij.

Fans are in shock but are relieved to know that none of them were injured. Moreover, they are praying for the safety and well-being of the family. Kishori rose to fame in the Marathi film Maherchi Sadi and Wajva Re Wajva. Furthermore, Her stage performances in Marathi plays like Moruchi Maushi and Aadhe Adhure in Hindi, directed by Amal Allana bought her recognition as an actress in the entertainment industry.

