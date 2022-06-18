OH NO! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Mohit aka Vihan Verma gets photobombed by these costars

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

In this video we see that Vihan aka Mohit is taking a selfie with the costars Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Chavan. However, they both got photobombed by Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani Chavan which is super adorable. Take a look at their amazing video.

Meanwhile in the show, Virat will refuse it as he feels that Paakhi should keep it, or else she can give it to someone else also. But after Paakhi insists, Virat gives the sarees to Sai. She asks Virat if she can keep the sarees in Sai's cupboard. Virat will allow her to do so. Paakhi will try to stay there in the room by talking about Samrat. Paakhi tries to pour her heart out in front of Virat which takes him by surprise.

