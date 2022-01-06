Oh No! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pulkit, aka Yash is in double trouble, Check out why

Jagtap is asking Virat to back off but Virat is in no mood to forgive him. He will take Jagtap to the Chavan house and ask him to apologize to Sai for misbehaving.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.   

As we know, the current track focuses on Samrat's death. However, things are different offscreen. We can see in this video Jitendra Bohara aka Sunny massaging Yash Pandit aka Pulkit Deshpande, which has left netizens in shock. Take a look at their fun video.    
 
Check out the video   

Jagtap and Virat will have a massive face-off and Virat will manage to defeat him.

Virat will then handcuff Jagtap and tie him with the back of his jeep.

Jagtap will warn Virat not to cross his limits as he will have to pay for it. 

However, the DIG will come there and stop Virat from taking any further action as he might land in trouble. 

