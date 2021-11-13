Oh No: Gurmeet Chaudhary reveals that a ‘BIG’ director THREATENED to ‘RUIN’ his career!

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the most renowned celebrities on Indian Television today.

He has done an array of work on Indian television and also quite some movies.

Well, Gurmeet once revealed a director once threatened he wouldn't let the Ramayan actor work in movies after he rejected the filmmaker's offer. The actor, who has starred in Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho, described the filmmaker as ‘big’ director.

The actor began his acting career through television shows. Gurmeet Choudhary became a household name after starring in shows such as Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara. He also starred in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Gurmeet Choudhary revealed he was approached for a film but didn't understand the script. When he rejected the film, the director didn't take it well.

Earlier this year, Gurmeet expressed his interest in playing a hero in a film. He said, “I want to be a superstar, who is also a good actor, that’s my next dream. People haven’t seen me act in over a year. hope to change that this year.”

We wish Gurmeet all the luck in his career ahead! (Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary: Fans have played important role in my mission against Covid)

CREDIT: HT