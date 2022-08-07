OH NO! Harshad Chopda INJURES his leg fans pour him Speedy Recovery wishes

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. as we know, there was a fire sequence recently and both Abhimanyu and Akshara were critical. later they recover from the injuries. But in reality, Harshad actually injured his leg, though he is recovering, fans pour in love and speedy recovery wishes for the actor.

Currently, While Abhi is asleep, Akshu comes down to have the Sargi prepared by Swarna. Abhimanyu will come down too and romance her in the absence of everyone. Akshara will blush at his actions. Soon, Manjiri arrives and the couple feels embarrassed. She will pull their legs as they were getting intimate in front of their mother.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.