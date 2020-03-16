Oh No: Here’s how Kapil Sharma REACTED when Himesh Reshammiya called The Kapil Sharma Show ‘CHINDI’!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony TV.

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Guru Randhawa to grace the show)

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, which has constantly been entertaining viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter, and the audience loves every bit of it. The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

The whole team of Superstar Singer 2 had graced The Kapil Sharma Show a few weeks back and the episode was a fun riot. Recently, the comedian shared an uncensored video from the episode, where they can be seen having fun in between the shots.

At the start of the clip, Himesh Reshammiya in a fun act can be seen as a contestant auditioning for a fictional singing show. He then asks, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, “Music bohot sikha haina aap logon ne,” the comedian replies, “Sikha bohot hai, who alag baat hai aya nahi lekin humne sikhne ki koshish ki.”

Later Archana Purana Singh tells Himesh Reshammiya, “Aap Mumbai askate hain lekin flight ka kiraya aap khud kharch karke ayenge,” To this, the singer replies, “Ye toh bohot chindi show hua, show ki flight ka kharcha mujhe hi dena padega,” while Kapil Sharma adds, “Hum bohot bade chindi chor hain.”

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kapil Sharma reveals Mukti Mohan’s secret in front of Anil Kapoor)

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: Koimoi