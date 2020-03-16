Oh No! Here's the first look of Tejo, aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Udaariyaan

Tejo has always considered Jasmine her sister and has forgiven her for her mistakes but Tanya will not let that happen and will be seen taking a stand for Tejo.
Oh No! Here's the first look of Tejo aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. It features Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Karan Grover.  

Tejo, played by actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will be seen mentally unstable in the upcoming track. In this video, we see that she is playing with kids in the Ashram and is repeatedly calling out for Fateh. Take a look at this video to see what's going on behind the lens. 

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Tejo has always considered Jasmine her sister and has forgiven her for her mistakes but Tanya will not let that happen and will be seen taking a stand for Tejo.

Will Tanya manage to expose Jasmine? What do you think?

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next in the show.

