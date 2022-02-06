Oh No! Here's why the cast of Sasural Simar Ka 2 got emotional in between the shoot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.

In this video, we see that Vivaan, played by actor Karan Sharma has applied a crying filter on his co-stars, and even if they are happily responding, it draws a despondent look on their faces. Take a look at this hilarious video right away.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Vivaan gets an idea and he tries to find the registrar, who had made the documents of the house. Aarav and Simar go back to the Oswal mansion, disguised as servants and Ranveer pretends to be the registrar and while he is about to get the papers, the real registrar comes in and Ranveer is caught.

