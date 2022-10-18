OH NO! Himani Shivpuri’s Instagram and Facebook account hacked, she apparels to fans, “Just ignore them”

MUMBAI: Popular Television and Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri is the latest celeb who has become the victim of social media hacking. The talented actress has a massive fan following on social media and often posts funny reels and insightful videos for her fans to see and enjoy.

The actress who is currently seen in the comedy TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, posted a video for her fans on Instagram that said, “My friends and my followers, I have a message that my Instagram and Facebook accounts have been hacked.” She further said, “So in case you get any messages please they are not from me. Just ignore them. Thank you.”

Hackers often hack social media accounts of celebs and showbiz personalities and take advantage of their innocent fans, asking them for money. Many celebs have previously faced this hacking and it seems to continue. They send fake messages and links to unaware people who fall for it thinking it is from their favorite celebs and get scammed.

Himani is a well known face in the world of Television where she has been part of popular TV shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai, and many more. She has also been part of Bollywood films like Pardes, Main Prem KI Deewani Hoon and many more.

