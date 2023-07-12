Oh No: Himanshi Khurana goes off social media post leaking chat and announcing her breakup with Asim Riaz!

Seems like Himanshi leaking the chats has pressed some wrong buttons as suddenly Himanshi has deactivated her account from social media platforms!
Himanshi

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

It was only recently that we reported that Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have parted ways. The two were seen as contestants on popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Asim was head over heels in love with Himanshi. When Himanshi was evicted from the house, she made her way back with the news that her engagement has broken as Asim confessed his love to her in the house.

Also Read: What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spark breakup rumors as he is absent from the latter’s birthday celebrations

The two were smitten kittens however; Himanshi announced recently that the two have parted ways.

While Himanshi gave another reason, Asim insisted that she should have mentioned that they parted ways owing to religious differences. Himanshi clarified that she feared that Asim would have been trolled and hence did not put up but Asim just stated that they have parted ways. Himanshi shared a leaked chat which gave proof of the above mentioned things.

Seems like this action has pressed some wrong buttons as suddenly Himanshi has deactivated her account from social media platforms!

Actors, when they announce a big change in their lives, also attract a lot of comments and there comes a need of spending personal time by themselves and introspect. We assume, privacy might be one reason why Himanshi must have opted for a social media break.

What do you think? Why has Himanshi gone off social media? How affected are you with the news of Himanshi and Asim splitting ways? Let us know in the comment section below!

Also Read:Oh No! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opens up about Salman Khan shutting down, “I was giving respect but it was shown that the other person was right”

Keep reading this space for more information. 

