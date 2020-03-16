Oh NO! Hina Khan expresses disappointment with Cannes 2022, here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: After making her debut in 2019, Hina Khan is once again ruling the Cannes Film Festival 2022. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame expressed her disappointment for not being invited to the opening ceremony of the event.

She said, “There was this opening ceremony and an event happened in the Indian pavilion, there was everyone, not just from Bollywood, but also singers too. I am proud of them but at the same time, it is disheartening why I was not there,” Hina added.

She further said, “They were doing ghoomar. I saw that video and I am proud of my country. I don’t blame the celebrities. I feel it’s the people on the field who act.” She concluded by saying that maybe next year she would be part of it.”

A few days back, the India Pavilion was inaugurated at Cannes 2022 by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and many prominent celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, singer Mame Khan, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

