OH No! Hina Khan shares an important heath update for her fans as she gets treated in the hospital, says “Multiple doses of medicines, swollen hands and now place left sick and tired”

MUMBAI : Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

She has also been part of many movie and OTT projects and all have been very successful.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love and support.

The actress is unwell and has been hospitalized, owing to her fever not cooling down.

Hina had mentioned how her fever temperature isn’t coming down on a continuous basis and how her health has been affected.

Today she shared a update about her heath from the hospital where she mentioned “Multiple doses of medicines at a time, Swollen hands and no place left sick and tired”

Well, it seems like Hina is having a tough time at the hospital and all her fans and well wishers are sending her loads of love and support to recover soon.

