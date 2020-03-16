Oh NO! THIS is how comedian Surender Sharma reacts after fans speculate his death rumours

MUMBAI: Punjabi comedian and poet Surinder Sharma has passed away. The news of Surinder's death was shared by Punjabi actor Malkeet Rauni on social media. Malkeet shared a picture with Surender and Gurpreet Ghuggi on Instagram, writing, "We are informing you with great sadness, our respected Dr Surender Sharma (writer, actor, director) is no more with us.

After the news of Punjabi actor Surinder Sharma's death surfaced, many confused him with Surender, who is alive and breathing. However, Surender Sharma, the popular poet and satirist, has quashed rumours of his death by sharing a video on social media.

Surendra shared an Instagram video informing fans that he is hale and hearty. He said in the video that his name has been confused with another person's and that he was well and free from any health scares. He also expressed his condolences to Surinder Sharma's family.

"Please do not think that I am dead. I express my condolences to the family of the bereaved and those who are expressing their condolences for me, they should wait a few more years. I have still a few more laughs to share. I cannot give any further evidence that I am alive. I will be sending this video to the news channels also," Surender said in the video shared on his Facebook and Instagram handles.

