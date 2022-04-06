Oh No! How will Karishma Chavan aka Sneha Bhawsar escape from this trap in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Pakhi blames Sai for everything

In this video we see that Karishma Chavan aka Sneha Bhawsar is tied to a pillar and the rest of the crew is pulling her leg. Fans wonder how they will escape this trap. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi confronts Bhavani for her choosing Sai over the pain in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Meanwhile in the show, Virat is quiet but he is not ready to kick Sai out of the house.

Virat supports Sai but at the same time, he also understands Pakhi’s pain and supports her.

Will Pakhi successfully kick Sai out of Chavan House?

It would be intriguing to see what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.