Oh No: I am not a tissue paper that Bigg Boss uses me for entertainment and then gets me evicted before the finale, claims Rakhi Sawant!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant was spotted with her husband Ritesh and the duo talked about their life and Bigg Boss 15 journey. This is the first time Rakhi was spotted with her husband publicly.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia to grace the finale show)

Later, Rakhi expressed her disappointment on getting evicted from the show and also revealed that she will make her husband Ritesh visit the gym regularly now as she wants him to have a six pack like Umar Riaz.

She mentioned, “I am very sad and I didn’t expect to be eliminated. Bigg Boss you were not fair. I am not a tissue paper that you use me for entertainment and then get me evicted before the finale. This is not right Bigg Boss, you know how much I love you. From the moment I entered the show, I did not sleep for a day, I just entertained people.”

“I want Shamita Shetty to win the show. I got a call from Shilpa Shetty ji and she was asking me about my health and everything. She told me you are my sister. Shamita and Shilpa are like my sister and I love them. It feels so good that Shilpa ji even after being such a big star she called me to ask about my health, “ she added.

(Also Read: Friendship Goals! Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestants Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia dine out together)

CREDIT: TOI