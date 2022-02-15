Oh No: I was also approached for a part in Naagin 6 but could not take up because of my health condition: Hrishikesh Pandey

MUMBAI: Hrishikesh Pandey was finalised for a daily soap and was all set to commence the shoot soon. Also, the makers of Naagin 6 had approached him for a pivotal character. However, Hrishikesh couldn’t take them up due to his health woes.

At a time, when actors complain about the lack of opportunities owing to the pandemic, Hrishikesh Pandey lost out on two projects. The actor had to let go of two shows, as he was infected with COVID-19 last month and it took him almost a month to recover from it.

The CID actor, who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shares, “I was all set to commence the shoot for a show from January 22. I was also approached for a part in Naagin 6 and the shooting was to commence on February 6. However, I couldn’t take up both shows because of my health condition. But I don’t feel sad about it. What’s meant for you, will come to you.”

Talking about testing positive and the recovery, he says, “I don’t know how I got infected because I have been taking all precautions. Initially, I mistook it for flu, but soon my condition worsened. I was suffering from severe cough, sneezing and breathlessness. I thought that I would get better in a week’s time, but my doctors told me that I must have been infected with the Delta variant.”

CREDIT: TOI