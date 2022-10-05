Oh No! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan caught Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan doing this on the sets of Imlie

Fans can't get over the chemistry of Aryaan and Imlie in the show. Moreover they immensely enjoy their funny gig shred on their instagram handles.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial 'Ishti Kutum'.  

Fans can't get over the chemistry of Aryan and Imlie in the show. Moreover they immensely enjoy their funny gig shared on their instagram handles. Likewise, they are back with a funny video wherein we see Sumbul Touqeer Khan caught Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan taking a nap in between the shots on the sets of Imlie. While Fahmaan says, "Neend Ka Fayda Uthaya gaya hai'' Take a look at the video.

Also read  Imlie: Shocking! Aryan to die after getting shot by goons; Imlie to be in a state of shock

Meanwhile in the current track we see that, As Aryan would be looking for more clues it seems like the underworld people would shoot him and he would be lying in a pool of blood.

It will be interesting to see if Imlie would be able to save Aryan’s life or not.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video