OH NO! Indian Idol 12 team wraps up shoot in Daman to return back to Mumbai; read more

MUMBAI: The unit of Indian Idol 12 is back in Mumbai and is hoping to shoot here once the lockdown rules are eased by the government of Maharashtra.

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, who is back in Mumbai, said: “We used to shoot eight episodes in four days so we have content for the entire month. I feel it is safer taking a team of people keeping them in one place together and completing a shooting and coming back which we have done now.”

Aditya adds, “We are now waiting for what Uddhav Thackerayji has to say about opening up the city. But I would say it is better to be in Mumbai as Covid is a very slimy character it is one of those villains who looks like a sidekick but turns out to be a megalomaniac and evil character. Imagine recommendations of wearing a mask at home.”

Also read: Congratulations! Fans of Sai and Virat of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Main rejoice their milestone of completing 200 episodes

While Indian Idol has an entire bank of episodes for a month there are other shoots that continue to take place outside of Maharashtra. Binaifer Kohli's show Bhabhiji Chhat Pe Hai has just moved to Surat to shoot fresh episodes for the show.

JD Majethia continues to shoot for his show Wagle Ki Duniya in Silvassa and many more. FWICE President BN Tiwari said, “We have not received any communication from the state government about the resumption of our shoot but we are hoping they would respond to our letters and allow us to restart work as it is getting tough for our workers.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI