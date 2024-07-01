Oh No! Ishita Dutta opens up on her struggles of having a colic baby, “I still couldn't take away the pain”

MUMBAI: Ishita and Vatsal are one of the most loved Television couples. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 19th July this year and have named him Vaayu. They have a huge fan following and keep sharing pictures and glimpses of their life since they entered the phase of parenthood. They also love showing little peeks of their son too.

Also Read- "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

Ishita has now opened up about the struggles of having a little baby and how colic can disrupt normal life. Along with a delightful video of her baby and her she wrote, “They say this is the best phase so enjoy it while it lasts. Those tiny hands and feet, those random laughs and funny expressions. I am going to miss this so much, he is growing up too fast. But let me tell you what I am not going to miss. Those sleepless nights, him crying for hours and being not able to comfort him and watching him in pain. This one is for all the moms with colicky babies. I feel you and I want to say that you're not alone. It was so overwhelming and it took me so much time to figure out what was wrong and I still couldn't take away the pain.”

Colic babies usually cry for longer periods than other babies due to the pain that colic gives them. Ishita said she tried several techniques to ease his pain like tummy massages, holding him upright for at least 30 minutes post-feed, singing, and car rides to comfort her baby.

The Drishyam actress further said, “This is what I did to comfort him, I switched to only breast milk. Held him close and walked around for hours till the pain passed, warm baths and tummy massages. Holding him upright for at least 30 mins post feed. Most nights he would sleep on me. And somehow, singing to him and car rides really relaxed him and helped him sleep. And of course, lots of love and patience as this can take time to settle. 5 months later as I look back, it all seems like a distant memory. There are still bad days but he is so much better. The crying has finally stopped and I can see him smile. To all the mommies, hang in there it is going to get better.”

She concluded, “No denying it was a tough phase but it gets over making you and your little one stronger. I used to give him both top feed and Breast milk. I switched to only breastfeeding as the top feed was not suiting him. We tried a couple of brands and finally, at age 3 months he accepted the feed. There were lots of midnight hospital visits for first-time parents which can be scary but I always feel it’s better to be safe so if you are not sure just go to the doctor. At what age did it get better??? So for every child, it’s different but for Vaayu, around 12-14 weeks I could see his colic getting better. Even today he does have bad days but it’s so much better.”

Also Read- "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

The couple fell in love on sets of the show Rishton Ke Saudagar- Baazigar in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis