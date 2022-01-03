Oh No: Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar gets ROBBED!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that a popular celebrity’s phone got robbed and now, we have yet another popular television face joining the bandwagon.

Aalisha Panwar, a popular name in the world of television, fell prey to a robber who stole her purse from her car.

She recalls, “I was facing some issue with the engine of my car. So, I dropped by at a service centre to get it repaired. My bag was kept on the front seat. The doors were shut, but not locked, as I was standing with the mechanic looking into the issue. After everything was sorted, I sat inside the car and noticed that my handbag was missing. I panicked because all my important documents, including the receipts and papers related to the car purchase and repair, were inside my purse. Fortunately, I carried my phone with me.”

She then requested a neighbouring shopkeeper to show her the CCTV footage that he had. She shares, “He was kind enough to let me have a look. I saw that while we were busy checking into the engine issue, a person came, casually opened the door and lifted the purse. He then crossed the road, but I couldn’t see his face. So, I decided to cross the road to check with people if they had seen the guy. I asked a few watchmen around, too, if they had seen a red handbag. One of them walked up to me and handed it over to me. He said that he found it lying on the side of the road and kept it with him.”

Aalisha was relieved after she found the content of the bag safe. “All my papers, cards and documents were intact. Strangely, even my money was intact. I guess he couldn’t find it because it was in a zip pocket. I thank everyone who helped me find my bag. I learnt my lesson and would like to tell everyone to be careful with their belongings,” she concludes.

