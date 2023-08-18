Oh No! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara tested positive for Influenza A Flu, admitted to hospital

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot in 2010 and have a 4 year old adorable daughter Tara who also has her own fan following. Tara who recently featured in a commercial in New York’s Times Square billboards has been diagnosed with Influenza A Flu and was admitted to the hospital.

Mahhi shared a video with her daughter Tara and urged parents to be careful and how they found out about Tara having Influenza A after she had the flu. Her long post read, “Fevers worry parents, they scare them sometimes. I understand why, because when Tara got high fever on this Thursday night, it was like a nightmare to all of us. Tara went to school on Thursday after a long break from Independence Day week. Most of the time, it isn’t serious. Fevers are very common. But this time it got really serious for our Tara.We tried giving her medicines after disussing it with the doctors, but even after giving her IBUGESIC PLUS, her fever continued to be 104 and above. It became really stressful for us. We gave her cold dips of water, sponging at night, still she was shivering and the temperature was getting worse. I spoke to her doctor at 1 in the midnight and he said there’s nothing to worry as all the kids are catching up with viral these days and they are falling sick. But as a mother, I had to worry, so it was a sleepless night for us. Friday morning, I had to immediately rush to the hospital on a Saturday afternoon and the doctors ran some tests on her and she was infected with INFLUENZA A FLU. It is a very contagious viral infection of the respiratory system. It causes a high fever, body aches, a cough, and other symptoms. Most children are ill with the flu for less than a week. But some children have a more serious illness and may need to be treated in the hospital. So it was best for us to get her admitted. Please ensure your child has plenty of bed rest, encourage them to drink lots of fluids. Don’t forget to take your flu shots, especially the elders.”

Mahhi further wrote, “Avoid sending kids to school even if they have a running nose. This Flu shouldn’t be taken lightly and please start taking good care of kids if their immunity is weak. Take care of yourself and the other people in your family. If you haven’t already, speak to your doctor about getting the flu vaccine for you and other family members. Tara is getting better day by day. As today is the 4th day and she is insisting to go home. And hopefully by evening we will be home. No matter how much I try to be strong but whenever it comes to Tara, I always have a breakdown. I don’t wish to see any child in this condition.

Rab Rakha.”

We wish little Tara a speedy recovery!

Credit-Pinkvilla