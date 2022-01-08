OH NO! Kamya Punjabi tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: Banoo Main Teri Dulhann fame actress Kamya Punjabi took to her social media to announce that she has contracted the coronavirus.

Taking to her social media handle, the actress and politician said that she has survived the first two waves of Covid-19. But she couldn’t escape the third wave and has tested positive for Covid-19. She has been suffering from high fever, a spinning head, and bodyache. She then urged the public to put their masks and to stay safe. She also said that everyone should stay positive in this difficult time.

Take a look at her post:

Kamya gained popularity with her work in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She made her apperance as a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 7, where she was evicted on day 91. She was also seen in an episode of Bigg Boss Season 13. The actress featured in minor roles in Bollywood films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Koi Mil Gaya. In 1997, she featured in a music video called Mehndi Mehndi and was also part of the music video Kala Shah Kala by Anamika. In 2021, she joined the Congress Party.

