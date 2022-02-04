Oh No: Kapil Sharma gets ANGRY on Chandan Prabhakar as the latter calls Deepika Padukone ‘Deepu’!

MUMBAI: Earlier on January 31, Kapil Sharma shared a happy selfie with Deepika Padukone from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He captioned it with heart emojis. The pictures garnered much love and attention from fans.

Well, now once again Deepika’s presence is going to spark a light of romance within Kapil, who is a huge fan and has a crush on her. The latest promo gives a glimpse into how he confesses his love to her. And a few other instances where he is seen flirting with the actress.

As Deepika arrives, Kapil sings ‘Hamein tumse pyaar kitna’ to show his love for her. The actress also joins in and sings along. After poking fun at the other actors, Kapil gets back to Deepika and asks which actor she would like to work in a comedy film with. She answers that it would be him. Deepika further adds that she would like Kapil to direct and produce the movie too.

A lot has been in a buzz about fun-filled episodes ever since the first promos were out. The latest one has surely A newly launched promo shows a few unmissable moments that the forthcoming episode holds. One of which is the banter between Kapil and Chandan Prabhakar.

In the promo, Chandan enters the stage in eccentric attire, enacting Ranveer Singh. He makes an entry while being papped exactly like the Bollywood star. Shortly he goes to talk to Deepika and addresses her as “Deepu’. This makes Kapil lose his cool and he reacts saying, “Oye, teri himmat kaise hui Deepu bolne ki. Pura naam bol (How could you call her Deepu, call her by her full name).”

Hereafter, Chandan goes on to take Deepika’s full name in a uniquely surprising way. “Shrimati Deepika Padukone ji, wife of Shri Ranveer Singh ji.” Kapil pokes him once again and warns him to not talk to Deepika. “Khabardar unse baat ki to (Dare you talk to her),” he says. After this, Chandan goes to talk to Ananya but is again stopped by Kapil leaving the audience and the actors in splits.

CREDIT: TOI