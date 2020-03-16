Oh No! Karan Kundrra is fed up of Tejasswi Prakash due to this reason, Check out

Recently, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi appeared together in their first-ever music video, "Rula Deti Hai," which debuted on Desi Music Factory's official YouTube channel. Fans adored their intimate scenes and couldn't get enough of the catchy song.

Karan Kundrra

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The most adored duo in the entertainment world is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. By sharing PDA moments on social media, the couple never fails to give their fans adorable moments.

As we know Tejasswi Prakash and Karan are setting major couple goals with their lovey dovey moments on social media. 

In this video, we see that Tejasswi Prakash is busy with making a trending reel and Karan is quite irritated due to this act. Take a look at their cute Nok Jhok in this video below. 

Check out the video  

Karan is currently seen as the host of the reality programme Dance Dewaane Junior. Tejasswi, on the other hand, can be seen in the popular show 'Naagin 6' as Pratha. 

Latest Video