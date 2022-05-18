OH NO: Is Karan Kundrra INJURED? Here’s how fans are REACTING to his VIRAL PICTURE circulating on social media!

Karan rose to fame with his stint in reality TV shows and was loved in the fiction space as well, however, he has gained immense fandom after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 where he was smitten with Tejasswi Prakash and now the two are painting the town red.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:19
karan

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved and sought after actors in the television industry.

(Also Read: Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi

The man rose to fame with his stint in reality TV shows and was loved in the fiction space as well, however, he has gained immense fandom after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 where he was smitten with Tejasswi Prakash and now the two are painting the town red.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is nearing its blockbuster finale episode after a highly successful run of almost two months now. The star-studded finale of the interactive comedy game show was graced by the ‘IT’ couple of Indian television Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, alongside many other celebrities.

Well, recently Karan had a picture of himself going viral where probably he succumbed to a minor injury and this has got the fans worried about him.

In a tweet by the fanpage, Karan ‘s picture has gone viral with a caption that reads:

What happened to Karan

Is your health ok @kkundrra ??? Please Karan Take care of your health #KaranKundrra #kkundrasquad  #DDJWithKaran #bechari

Some are worried and speculating that it is because of The Khatra Khatra Khatra show while some are passing comments that it may be a regular blood test and that his fans should not worry so much and overthink.

 

 

(Picture Credit: Viral Bhayani)

During Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s visit on the show, in a fun banter, Haarsh Limbachiyaa showered Karan and Tejasswi with praises as the couple enjoys a massive fandom on social media with a popular hashtag, ‘#TejRan’, and are surrounded by paparazzi at all times.

(Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra opens up about Shamita Shetty’s birthday party, says “Of course I was invited; we are still friends, and nothing has changed between us”

Keep reading this space for more information.

Karan Kundrra ‘#TejRan’ Haarsh Limbachiyaa reality TV shows fiction space fandom Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash The Khatra Khatra Show’ blockbuster celebrities IT’ couple viral TellyChakkar
Like
17
Love
11
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon. Yesterday, Parth...
OMG! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam finally cracked the clue, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Fashion face off! Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna were caught wearing the same outfit! Who looks more gorgeous?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima insulted by Maya, doesn’t take it offensively
MUMBAI: Garima doesn’t take it offensively and asks what she can do to help. Maya tells her to go check if Gungun is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti shows the love Anubhav has for her, Gungun shows how she loves Ranvijay
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Amazing! Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee reveals the key factors behind her and Sandeep Sejwal's successful marriage
MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry.Having worked in several shows, she...
Recent Stories
arjun-malika
Interesting! Lovebirds Malaika Arora to soon tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Latest Video