OH NO: Is Karan Kundrra INJURED? Here’s how fans are REACTING to his VIRAL PICTURE circulating on social media!

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved and sought after actors in the television industry.

The man rose to fame with his stint in reality TV shows and was loved in the fiction space as well, however, he has gained immense fandom after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 where he was smitten with Tejasswi Prakash and now the two are painting the town red.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is nearing its blockbuster finale episode after a highly successful run of almost two months now. The star-studded finale of the interactive comedy game show was graced by the ‘IT’ couple of Indian television Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, alongside many other celebrities.

Well, recently Karan had a picture of himself going viral where probably he succumbed to a minor injury and this has got the fans worried about him.

In a tweet by the fanpage, Karan ‘s picture has gone viral with a caption that reads:

What happened to Karan

Is your health ok @kkundrra ??? Please Karan Take care of your health #KaranKundrra #kkundrasquad #DDJWithKaran #bechari

Some are worried and speculating that it is because of The Khatra Khatra Khatra show while some are passing comments that it may be a regular blood test and that his fans should not worry so much and overthink.

During Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s visit on the show, in a fun banter, Haarsh Limbachiyaa showered Karan and Tejasswi with praises as the couple enjoys a massive fandom on social media with a popular hashtag, ‘#TejRan’, and are surrounded by paparazzi at all times.

