Oh No! Karanvir Bohra suffers major injuries while shooting for his show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is a well known face in the world of Television. He has been part of many Tv shows and is currently winning hearts with his performance in the show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, where he essays a negative character. He is currently in the news as he has suffered some severe injuries while shooting for his show.

Karanvir had previously undergone a knee surgery and recently while shooting, he fell hurting the same knee. Along with his knee, his elbow and hand also suffered some injuries.

Following the mishap, the shoot was immediately halted by the production and Bohra was assisted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Karanvir has been doing a great job playing the role of Viraj Dobriyal in the show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!

Credits -Indiaforums