Oh No! Karanvir Bohra suffers major injuries while shooting for his show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

He is currently in the news as he has suffered some severe injuries while shooting for his show. Karanvir had previously undergone a knee surgery and recently while shooting, he fell hurting the same knee.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 09:30
Karanvir Bohra

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is a well known face in the world of Television. He has been part of many Tv shows and is currently winning hearts with his performance in the show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, where he essays a negative character. He is currently in the news as he has suffered some severe injuries while shooting for his show.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Amandeep Sidhu on comparisons for her show Saubhagyavati Bhava Season 2: We are not comparing anybody with anyone and hope the viewers won't do that too

Karanvir had previously undergone a knee surgery and recently while shooting, he fell hurting the same knee. Along with his knee, his elbow and hand also suffered some injuries.

Following the mishap, the shoot was immediately halted by the production and Bohra was assisted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Amandeep Sidhu on choosing Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 after Chashni: “I am performing this role very differently from my previous shows and that's why I chose this character”

Karanvir has been doing a great job playing the role of Viraj Dobriyal in the show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits -Indiaforums

Karanvir Bohra saubhagyavati bhava 2
