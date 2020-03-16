Oh No! Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah doesn't want a baby like this co-star in the show Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that Paras aka Samar has caught Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah sharing some thoughts about her on-screen pregnancy. Take a look at this video.

Meanwhile, in the show we see that Baa vouches not to leave the Kapadias this time if they do anything wrong. Anupama is anxious and worried as all three Barkha, Rakhi and Baa will be under one roof. She shares her feelings with Samar and tells him to take care of everything.

With Sara turning against Barkha, it will be interesting to see how things would turn out.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

