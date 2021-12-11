Oh No! Krystle D'souza becomes uncomfortable with street kids and a woman touching

MUMBAI: Television Sweetheart Krystle D'souza, who was recently made her Bollywood debut in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, had an uncomfortable moment when she stepped out in the city to dine at a restaurant.

She was seen wearing a black lacy top with a matching pencil skirt. As she came out of the restaurant, she was welcomed by a group of street kids and a lady. But soon, Krystle found herself in an awkward situation when the kids and the lady started touching her and even ran their fingers through her hair.

Check out the Video Viral Bhayani posted:

Krystle looked visibly uncomfortable but she managed to hold a smile on her face as the paparazzi clicked her pictures.

Krystle was trying to be sweet even amongst the paparazzi surrounding her. Krystle D’Souza began her journey with Kahe Na Khane in 2007 and was later featured in many daily soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ek Nayi Pehchaanas Sakshi. In 2016, she played the role of Raina in Zee Tv’s Brahmarakshas.

