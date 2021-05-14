Oh no! Kumkum Bhagya to take a leap; Abhi and Pragya to get separated

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shabir and Sriti, are loved as an on-screen couple, and there is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

They have also won a lot of awards for their performances.

The audience also loves the chemistry and love story between the new generation of Prachi and Ranbir.

The ongoing track is focusing on Abhi's freedom from jail. The Mehras have not accepted Tanu’s proposal and are planning how to win the case.

The show is all set to take big leap, and Abhi and Pragya will get separated. The story will see a big twist.

Well, this might be very disappointing to all fans as they love to watch the romance between Abhi and Pragya.

But the serial is known for their separation, and since it has begun, the two haven’t yet come together.

Does this mean that Abhi goes to jail for a 10-year imprisonment or get married to Tanu? We have to wait and watch.

What do you think will be the reason for Abhi and Pragya's separation?

