Oh No! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta’s saree gets spoiled on the sets of the show, and her reaction is epic

At the party, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Rishabh Luthra is all set to surprise everyone with her dance performance probably. But while shooting for the show, Shraddha aka Preeta’s saree got spoiled.

shraddha_arya

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

The current track is revolving around the story of Shakti aka Karan/Arjun winning the auction of Karan’s asset of cricket and thus the party has already begun in the Luthra Mansion.

Well, at the party, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Rishabh Luthra is all set to surprise everyone with her dance performance probably.

But while shooting for the show, Shraddha aka Preeta’s saree got spoiled not because of the rains but because of the spilling of the soft drink.

A member from the set uploaded a video and captioned it, “Helping gone wrong @sarya12 ! Coke dance instead rains!”

Have a look!

Shraddha was wearing a light blue saree with jewellery.

Isn’t the glimpse really adorable?

Latest Video