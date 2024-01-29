Oh No! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya catches the sniffles “bahut bura zukham ho gaya hai”

The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 18:47
Shraddha

MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Also Read- Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi has her own plans, Aliya and Rhea oblivious

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Recently the actress shared with her fans that she is having a bad cold. While turning on the video she sneezes and says she simply wanted to show her fans the adrak chai that she was having but couldn’t help but sneeze. She is heard saying bahut bura zukham ho gaya hai”

Check out her video here;

Also Read-Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 18:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Sumeet Raghavan
Stunning! Wagle Ki Duniya achieves milestone: Sumeet Raghavan talks about it as it completes 3 years; Says ‘We're confident the audience will enjoy’
Ankita Lokhande
Cherished! Ankita Lokhande posts a FIRST NOTE after Bigg Boss 17 loss by calling it a 'Journey to be remembered'; Read on to know more!
munawar
Whoa! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome by his fans in Dongri, check out video
Salman
3 lucky fans got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Salman Khan and visit the Bigg Boss House prior to the Grand Finale
Wagle Ki Duniya
Wagle Ki Duniya turns 3: Sony SAB's iconic family drama continues to shed light on societal issues
Hiba Nawab
Wow! Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab shares her mesmerizing new look from her show, check it out