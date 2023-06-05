Oh No! Last Day of Shoot; these Stars from Yeh Hai Chahatein have Bid GOODBYE to the show, check out

However, the current plot followed Nayan vowing revenge against Samrat, taking up the identity of Antara. Anyhow, recently, the two were intoxicated and in their inebriated state, they slept together and Nayan even confessed the entire truth to him.
Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI:   StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show is set for another major leap from This Tuesday.

The show is getting high on drama with each passing episode.

We know that talks about another leap with a new cast are still going on and the audience is on the edge of their seats to know what is going to happen. Reports had also previously suggested that Pravisht Mishra could play a role in the show post leap.

The narration went on with Samrat betraying Mansi in exchange for Prem. Ishani and Mohit are now getting back together and Nayan screams her love for Samrat at the picnic in front of the family.

The show goes into leap of 20 years from this Tuesday with a new plot but Abrar and Sargun have retained their position in the show as per the leap promo. 

Now, yesterday, the cast that is bidding goodbye had a little something to share as their journey with the show ended and actors, Ishita Ganguly, Swati Sharma, Bharat Ahlawat, Jayati Narula shared stories on the same.

Check out what they had to say!

While their fans were not happy that they are leaving, the actors are moving on with a promise of more phenomenal work in the future.  

Are you excited for the new leap track?

Will you miss this starcast?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 13:51

