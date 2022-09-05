Oh NO! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui shares an adorable pic with a strange girl, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's latest post has created a stir among the fans of Munjali, the fanmade name for Munwar and his Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora. Day after the show came to an end and Munawar walked away with the winner's trophy, the comedian shared a picture with an unknown woman on his Instagram Stories. He, however, hid a part of her face with a heart emoticon.

Munawar also added Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover to the post. He captioned it, “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai.” Munawar was close to Anjali on Lock Upp but had also hinted at having a girlfriend in real life. He addressed her as Bubby whenever he talked about her.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared his post. Mentioning Anjali Arora, a fan commented, “Someone take care of anjali.” One wrote, “Anjali crying from behind.” Another said, “Munjali wale dikh nhi rhe (can’t see people who were talking about Munjali).” A fan also wrote, “Happy for him…aww they look cute together.” Many also enquired about the name of the woman in the picture while many called her “bhabhi” in the comments section.

Munawar had a romantic cameraderie with Anjali on the show and their closeness made headlines when she confessed her love for him.

Munawar won the Lock Upp trophy along with a cash prize of ₹20 lakh and a car, Anjali was named the second runner-up. Payal Rohatgi was declared the first runner-up.

