Oh no! Maddam Sir’s Rahil Azam lashes out at Yukti Kapoor, calls her this! Find out more!

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.

Viewers will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns in Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' in the coming week.

The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, and Sonali Naik in the lead roles. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Rahil Azam who plays the role of Anubhav Singh is one of the most popular actors in telly town.

The actor started his career in 2001 with the daily soap, Ek Tukdaa Chand Ka. He later featured in popular TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Bhabhi, Kaahin Kisii Roz, Hatim, CID, Mr & Mrs. Mishra, Hitler Didi, Tu Aashiqui, and Laal Ishq, among others.

The actor has a great bond with the cast of the show and they often take to Instagram to share behind the scenes of the show, But fans of the actor were left a little shocked when he posted his latest reel tp the Instagram where he calls Yukti Kapoor a 'Chudail', well they were just kidding and recreating an Instagram trend but it did leave fans a little surprised, take a look:

Meanwhile on the show, Earlier we have seen that the police station turns to be a marriage hall, wherein the broom’s family threatens to commit suicide as the bride is a non-vegetarian. Haseena assures the bride and groom that the groom's mother will give her blessings before the 7th phera. The bride says that after 6 pheras, if she does not give her consent to the marriage, she will not take the 7th phera and the marriage will be incomplete.

The wedding starts, Haseena anticipates that the groom's mother will come to her senses in the end as she has an elaborate plan in place. However, she faints on the spot. How will Haseena and the team react now?

