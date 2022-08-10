Oh No! Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19, says “symptoms are worse than before”

Mahhi took a long break after the birth of her daughter Tara. Now, the actress has sadly informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
symptoms are worse than before

MUMBAI :Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She and her actor husband Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013.

Mahhi took a long break after the birth of her daughter Tara. Now, the actress has sadly informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Posting a video of herself she said, “Hi guys, I am Covid positive. It's been four days since I got the result. As soon as I got fever and other symptoms, I got the test done. A lot of people told me not to. They said it's the flu, it's in the air, weather etc. But I just wanted to be safe. Because there are kids at home. So I got the test done and the result showed I am Covid positive."

Mahhi further added, "I had a lot of body pain, especially my bones were aching a lot. This covid is worse than the previous one. I was feeling breathless for quite some days. It had not happened earlier. I want everyone to stay safe. Don't take it easy because we don't want our parents or kids to get infected because of us."

Getting emotional about not being able to be with her kids, Mahhi said, "I am staying away from kids. I see Tara on video call, I feel weepy when she says, 'Mamma chahiye'. Khushi is calling me and saying, 'Mamma I am missing you'. It's heartbreaking. Just take care of yourself, everyone.”

Her celeb friends were quick to reply to her post. Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Oh god! Dhyan rakh apna, sending you lots of strength and positive vibes.” Srishty Rode wrote, “Get Well Soon”.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-TOI

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 14:44

