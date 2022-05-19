Oh no! Makers of YRKKH are not happy with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod, Here's Why

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges that follow
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their romance. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.   

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Challenge! Akshara and Abhimanyu to face Goenkas’ hatred towards Birlas for THIS reason

In this vide,o we see that Pranali Rathod who plays the lead role of Akshara is seen eating the apples kept on the set for the show. Take a look a the video to see the funny banter. 

Check out the video

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Not Rudra, but THIS person will turn to be Aarohi’s love interest

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy with their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges that follow; here a mysterious person Rudra, gifts a rose bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick-starts. However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil and not Rudra. 

