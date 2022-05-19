Oh no! Makers of YRKKH are not happy with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod, Here's Why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their romance. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this vide,o we see that Pranali Rathod who plays the lead role of Akshara is seen eating the apples kept on the set for the show. Take a look a the video to see the funny banter.

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy with their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges that follow; here a mysterious person Rudra, gifts a rose bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick-starts. However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil and not Rudra.

