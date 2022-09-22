Oh NO! Malaika Arora faces public wrath for her appearance at Kareena Kapoor’s birthday party, see trolls

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has again become netizens' favourite target, and they trolled her mercilessly for her public appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday party. Malaika Arora also arrived at the residence, and she looked charming in her black bodycon outfit with high heels. However, this did not go well with the netizens who left no stones unturned to troll the actress.

A certain section of netizens claimed that Malaika is looking unnatural, and others mocked her walk. One of the users wrote, "Saans kyu rokli inne." Another user wrote, "Bootox ki dukan." A user stated, "Ye nora ban ne ki koshish me body ka satiyaanassht kar ri he." A netizen wrote, "Ye aise kyu chalti hai..." Another netizen wrote, "It's ok to breathe once." One of the netizen added, "Itne sans rokte ha kisi din ruk he jayage." A user called her "wannabe Kardashian."

The Laal Singh Chaddha star celebrated her 42nd birthday in the presence of family and close friends. Kareena organised an intimate dinner party at her residence. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others were among the guests.

Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt made a dashing entrance and even posed for paps. Ranbir and Alia twinned in black and they were looking charmingly loveable together.

Credit: DNA