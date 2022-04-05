Oh NO! Mandira Bedi’s recent post creates a stir on social media, netizens lash out at her for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Mandira Bedi took to Instagram recently to wish a male friend on his birthday. Sharing some intimate pics with him, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes ?) #sumsitup May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots.” She was massively trolled for it.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY - People start talking about your family values and character based on personal choices: Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Season 2 fame on her BIKINI PICTURES being TROLLED!

Trolls had a problem with Mandira’s pics as they felt how could she be happy since she lost her husband last year in June. It perhaps got a bit too much for her and she disabled comments on that post.

Mandira is not the only celeb to get trolled.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY - People start talking about your family values and character based on personal choices: Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Season 2 fame on her BIKINI PICTURES being TROLLED!

Before she became a household name with her turn as the vamp Mandira Kapadia in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi, actor Mandira Bedi’s first notable role was the shy Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. However, despite the stupendous success of the film, Mandira wasn’t seen in films for a long time.

Credit: BollywoodLife