Oh NO! Mandira Bedi’s recent post creates a stir on social media, netizens lash out at her for THIS reason

Mandira Bedi was seen playing the role of Preeti in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le JAyenge’
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 17:29
MUMBAI: Mandira Bedi took to Instagram recently to wish a male friend on his birthday. Sharing some intimate pics with him, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes ?) #sumsitup  May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots.” She was massively trolled for it.

Trolls had a problem with Mandira’s pics as they felt how could she be happy since she lost her husband last year in June. It perhaps got a bit too much for her and she disabled comments on that post.

Mandira is not the only celeb to get trolled.

Before she became a household name with her turn as the vamp Mandira Kapadia in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi, actor Mandira Bedi’s first notable role was the shy Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. However, despite the stupendous success of the film, Mandira wasn’t seen in films for a long time.

