OH NO! Manisha Rani gets a bit comfortable as fans gather around her to click a picture

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she would be showcasing her dancing skills.

We came across a video where Manisha is seen getting uncomfortable as fans gather around her in order to click a photo, but in spite of that she clicks a photo with them and makes them happy.

Well, nowadays such incidents are very common as fans are really excited to click photos with their favorite stars and they don’t ask or see if they are comfortable in clicking a photo or not.

But Manisha has learnt the art to manage such fans without breaking their hearts.

