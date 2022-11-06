Oh No! Mohit aka Vihan gets a tight slap from this co-star in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video we see that Mohit aka Vihan gets a tight slap from his oncreen father Omi Chavan in the show. Fans are shocked and are curious to know what can be the reason to take such a drastic step. Meanwhile take a look at this behind the scene video.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat. And now unknowingly amid this situation, Jagtap will put Sayi’s unborn child at stake.

So, let’s see how Virat and Sai will face the upcoming problems.

