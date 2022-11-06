Oh No! Mohit aka Vihan gets a tight slap from this co-star in GHKKPM

Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 15:55
Oh No! Mohit aka Vihan gets a tight slap from this co-star in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  

Also read Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM

In this video we see that Mohit aka Vihan gets a tight slap from his oncreen father Omi Chavan in the show.  Fans are shocked and are curious to know what can be the reason to take such a drastic step. Meanwhile take a look at this behind the scene video. 

Check out the video  

 

 

Also read WHAT! Is Samrat aka Yogendra Singh going to comeback in the GHKKPM?

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat. And now unknowingly amid this situation, Jagtap will put Sayi’s unborn child at stake.

So, let’s see how Virat and Sai will face the upcoming problems.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Shaika Films Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Sheetal Maulik Shikha Bhatt Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 15:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim...
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is way more jealous than she is
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly riding high on the professional front after she grabbed the lead role in Ekta...
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not,...
Dripping Hot! Avneet Kaur looks glamorous in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
DHAMAKEDAR! After Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Season 11, Sriti Jha is the next fearless contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Season 12
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Latest Video