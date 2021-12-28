Oh No: Molkki actress Priyal Mahajan succumbs to an FATAL INJURY!

MUMBAI: Molkki is Priyal's debut TV show as a lead. The actress is loved for her performance as Purvi and her chemistry with co-star Amar Upadhyay is loved by the fans.

The actress recently got injured on the sets of her TV show. The actress after wrapping her scene was heading for her make-up room when the incident took place. As there was construction work going on in the studio, the actress decided to take a ride on a bike till the make-up room.

She revealed that while getting off from the bike, her lehenga got stuck in the bike and she fell down. The bike also fell down on her left leg and she injured her left knee. The incident happened yesterday (December 26) .

Talking about the incident, Priyal shared, "I was actually being dropped to my makeup room on a bike and unfortunately my lehenga got stuck in the rear wheel and I fell. Thankfully, the crew was there to immediately attend to me and take care. I'm soon heading to the doctor and I hope everything is fine.”

We wish Priyal a speedy recovery.

