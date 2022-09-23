Oh No! Munawar Faruqui reveals if he feels threatened while walking on the road after the controversies he has faced

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he had a son from the marriage.

These days he is grabbing the headlined for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, the young lad was in the news for his shows being banned due to some political reasons where the actor had also received death threats.

Owing to that, Munawar in a recent interview broke his silence on being afraid if the treats, where the actor said “ I don’t fear because the respect that I get from people and the love is so unconditional that I can’t have the fear. But at times when a fan does want a click, I don’t tell no, but I tell them that I will put the glass down and take the picture because I have step out they could be a problem.”

He further said “The love and respect that I get from the fans is so unconditional I don’t feel scared.

Well, there is no doubt that today Munawar has a crazy fan following and he has come a long way.

