Oh No! Munawar Faruqui reveals if he feels threatened while walking on the road after the controversies he has faced

Munwar today has become a huge name in the world of television and now his name has popped up for the reality show Bigg Boss in a recent interview, he revealed if he does get scared of walking on the road.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:55
MUNAWAR

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he had a son from the marriage.

These days he is grabbing the headlined for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan

Recently, the young lad was in the news for his shows being banned due to some political reasons where the actor had also received death threats.

Owing to that, Munawar in a recent interview broke his silence on being afraid if the treats, where the actor said “ I don’t fear because the respect that I get from people and the love is so unconditional that I can’t have the fear. But at times when a fan does want a click, I don’t tell no, but I tell them that I will put the glass down and take the picture because I have step out they could be a problem.”

He further said “The love and respect that I get from the fans is so unconditional I don’t feel scared.

Well, there is no doubt that today Munawar has a crazy fan following and he has come a long way.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Saisha complains to Munawar about Anjali

 
 

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Alefia Kapadia compares Disha Parmar with THIS creature
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the viewers are hooked...
Imlie – OMG! Atharva Chooses Cheeni as His Life Partner
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode story of Star Plus serial Imlie, there will be intense drama and major twists and turns...
Must Read! From affairs with top Bollywood heroines to marriage and divorces, take a look at popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu’s personal life
MUMBAI: Kedarnath Bhattacharya also known as Kumar Sanu, the King of Melody in Bollywood turned 64 years old. He even...
Samantha & Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4
MUMBAI :The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana...
Exclusive! Nia Sharma reveals that her toughest competitor is THIS person
MUMBAI :Nia Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. She always amazes her fans with her bold looks...
DASHIING! Shivin Narang looks extra HANDSOME in these ethnic outfits
MUMBAI :Shivin Narang is an Indian actor who made his acting debut with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year playing...
RECENT STORIES
Samantha & Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4
Samantha & Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4