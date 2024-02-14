Oh No! Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at the act of Aditya Narayan at a concert today says “Beta Hamara Aise Kaand Karega”

Munawar Faruqui is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of the entertainment business and he has a crazy massive fan following, now he took to social media and took a dig at Aditya Narayan who has misbehaved with a fan during a concert.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 10:30
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

The one thing that the ace comedian is making headlines for is the relationships he has been in.

His relationship with Nazila had made headlines but then unfortunately that didn’t work out then during Bigg Boss the fans came to know that he was dating Ayesha Khan a social media influencer but how he cheated on both of them and was two timing them.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Munawar Faruqui cuts the cake in the presence of close friend BiggBoss Season 16 winnrer MC Stan; fans come out on streets at Dongri to celebrate the win)

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

Muanwar now took a dig at Aditya Narayan for the incident that took place during the concert where he snatched the phone of the fan and threw it away and he received a lot of flak for it.

Now Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar has come out and taken a dig at the Aditya Narayan’s incident where he took on to social media and commented saying “Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karegea”

Well, there is no doubt that this incident of Aditya Narayan hasn’t gone down well with the audience and the fans.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Ayesha Khan reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning the show shares disappointment of Ankita Lokhande not being in top three finalists

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 10:30

