Muskaan Bamne rose to fame playing the role of Umaira in the movie, Haseena Parker.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.  

Muskaan Bamne is gaining immense popularity for her role as Pakhi in the much-talked about show, Anupamaa.

The actress made an appearance in the live session of MaAn, wherein Rupaliy Ganguly, aka Anupamaa revealed that she is unwell due to changes in the weather conditions.

Muskaan is still shooting rigorously, despite being unwell! We wish the actress a speedy recovery. 

Muskaan Bamne rose to fame playing the role of Umaira in the movie, Haseena Parker. Moreover, she appeared in television serials like, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot and Super Sisters. However, she started her journey as a child artist in the short film Truth Encounter. She has also acted in quite a few episodes of Crime Petrol, Daayra among others. 

Oh No! Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi, is shooting despite being unwell, Deet inside
