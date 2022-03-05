Oh No! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi feels the pain of leg day; Paras Kalnawat aka Samar shares the video

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and their onscreen family members cannot keep calm about the wedding ceremony.

Soon after the engagement, the rituals will start. They will begin with the mehendi rasam. A behind-the-scenes video has been shared by Paras aka Samar wherein Muskan aka Pakhi is grinding the mehendi leaves on the traditional grinder (sil batta). She is seen sitting on a small table and Paras aka Samar is making fun of her as she has no option to save herself from the leg pain caused by this.

Talking about the show, we had earlier exclusively reported that Vanraj will try his best to ruin Anupamaa and Anuj's mehndi function. This time, he will fake illness and ruin their mehndi. Looking at this, Leela will ask Anupamaa to halt their wedding as Vanraj's illness is also a bad omen. To catch Vanraj's lies, Anupamaa calls the doctor for his medical tests and taunts him by asking who will dance in her baraat if he falls ill. Will Vanraj get caught and stop his cheap tactics? Well, this we will come to know gradually.

