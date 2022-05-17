Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out

To prevent Pratha from obtaining the Amrit Kalash, Seema calls Renaksh, the Icchadari Nevala, to stop Pratha. Renaksh will turn out to be the biggest trouble for Pratha.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 20:48
Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read  AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens want actors in Naagin 6 to learn acting first

In this video, we see that Tejasswi Prakash who plays the lead is taking a short nap on the sets. Meanwhile the crew is prepping for the upcoming shots. No wonder this is the reason why the shooting has halted! Take a look at the funny video below. 

Check out the video  

Also read  Naagin 6: Woah! Pratha will have to deal with Renaksh and his father

Earlier in the show, Pratha comes to know the truth about the 'Amrit Kalash' from Lalit Gujral.

To prevent Pratha from obtaining the Amrit Kalash, Seema calls Renaksh, the Icchadari Nevala, to stop Pratha.

Renaksh will turn out to be the biggest trouble for Pratha.

However, Pratha will manage to trap Renaksh and escape from him.

Later, Renaksh's father, Bhanu will save his son.

How will Pratha deal with Renaksh and his father?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ekta Kapoor Simba Nagpal Tejasswi Prakash sudha chandra Maheck Chahal Urvashi Dholakia Gayathri Iyer Reema Worah Gurpreet Singh Rashami Desai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 20:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been part of the showbiz for a long time now and it wouldn’t be the first time when someone...
EXCLUSIVE! 'The most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla' Vinay Jain on his character, favourite co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best' Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on his watch collection, his bond with Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra sets the Internet ablaze in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Latest Video