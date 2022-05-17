Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video, we see that Tejasswi Prakash who plays the lead is taking a short nap on the sets. Meanwhile the crew is prepping for the upcoming shots. No wonder this is the reason why the shooting has halted! Take a look at the funny video below.

Check out the video

Earlier in the show, Pratha comes to know the truth about the 'Amrit Kalash' from Lalit Gujral.

To prevent Pratha from obtaining the Amrit Kalash, Seema calls Renaksh, the Icchadari Nevala, to stop Pratha.

Renaksh will turn out to be the biggest trouble for Pratha.

However, Pratha will manage to trap Renaksh and escape from him.

Later, Renaksh's father, Bhanu will save his son.

How will Pratha deal with Renaksh and his father?

