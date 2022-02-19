Oh no! Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal gets into a fight on the sets of Naagin 6! Details insider!

MUMBAI: The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises. Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is prepared to go to any length to defeat the show's most powerful foe. In 'Sarvashreshth Naagin,' humanity is threatened by a global crisis.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show.

Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a professor on the show, and Mahek Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them.

Simba Nagpal plays the role of Army officer Rishabh Gujral, who is very dedicated and patriotic towards the nation.

Simba is loved by fans a lot and is quite active on Instagram and often shares behind the scenes video and photos from the set, he recently posted a photo from set in which he is engaged in a arm wrestle and people thought that it was serious fight situation where in reality it was only for fun in between shots, take a look:

The episode begins with Manit Joura introducing Mahek, aka Shesh Naagin, played by Maheck Chahal. The actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar as the story unfolds that she will save the world from the Pandemic.

Shesh Naagin will get her second culprit in the upcoming episode, Rishabh's father-in-law, who is also the husband of Urvashi.

